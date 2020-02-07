UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For City Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:06 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 22. 0 degree centigrade and 7.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 93 per cent at 8 am and 42 per cent at 5 pm.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Awareness walk on menace of begging held Governmen ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts awards death sentence to 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese universities urged to step up scientific r ..

5 minutes ago

Gang of dacoits busted in Rawalpindi

11 minutes ago

Gold sheds Rs 450, traded at Rs 90,250 per tola 07 ..

11 minutes ago

Minister lauds National Assembly resolution on pub ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.