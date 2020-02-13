Cold & dry weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 23.8 degree centigrade and 11.1 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 88 per cent at 8 am and 48 per cent at 5 pm.