Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the Sindh province.

