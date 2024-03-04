Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 06:39 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the Sindh province.
