Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For KP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:18 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for KP

The Met Office Wednesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtukhwa for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Met Office Wednesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtukhwa for next 24 hours.

However, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

The weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the region during last 24 hour. However rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand and Hazara divisions. Rain recorded in mm was: Dir 18, Mirkhani 14, Drosh 12, Kalam 10, Pattan 07, Chitral 04, Balakot and Malamjaba 02 and 3.5 inches of snowfall recorded in Kalam.

The minimum temperature recorded in main cities of the province was: Peshawar 10C, Dir 3, Chitral 4, Kalam -2, Bannu 6, DI Khan 8, Parachinar 2, Balakot 8, Malamjabba 0 and Kakul 6.

