Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, including Lahore during the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Smog/fog (in patches) was likely to prevail at isolated plain areas of Punjab during morning/night hours.

Wednesday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -08°C while in Lahore it was 11.4°C and maximum was 27°C.