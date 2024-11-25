Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 10:22 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted mainly cold, dry weather in provincial metropolis and other parts of Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted mainly cold, dry weather in provincial metropolis and other parts of Punjab.
However, partly cloudy weather with light rain and light snowfall over mountains may occur at isolated places in hilly areas of the country.
Fog/smog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.
The department predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. It reported that a continental air is prevailing over most parts of the province including Lahore.
