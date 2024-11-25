Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 10:22 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted mainly cold, dry weather in provincial metropolis and other parts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted mainly cold, dry weather in provincial metropolis and other parts of Punjab.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain and light snowfall over mountains may occur at isolated places in hilly areas of the country.

Fog/smog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.

The department predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. It reported that a continental air is prevailing over most parts of the province including Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Weather Punjab May

Recent Stories

Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur ..

Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..

2 minutes ago
 Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain cl ..

Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26

3 minutes ago
 Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts ..

Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts reaches near $9 billion

11 minutes ago
 Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of p ..

Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest

3 minutes ago
 Youth schemes for IT, career building and exam pre ..

Youth schemes for IT, career building and exam preparation to start from Hyderab ..

3 minutes ago
 Belarusian minister explores handcrafted rickshaw

Belarusian minister explores handcrafted rickshaw

3 minutes ago
Construction work on roads ongoing in various area ..

Construction work on roads ongoing in various areas of Karachi : Mayor Karachi

11 minutes ago
 Nawabshah Pacer won first match in under 20 sports ..

Nawabshah Pacer won first match in under 20 sports festival

3 minutes ago
 Smog intensity decreases, Lahore moves to fourth p ..

Smog intensity decreases, Lahore moves to fourth place in terms of air pollution

3 minutes ago
 KU issues admission lists for academic session 202 ..

KU issues admission lists for academic session 2025

11 minutes ago
 CM grieved over martyrdom of Constable Mubashir

CM grieved over martyrdom of Constable Mubashir

3 minutes ago
 DC visits BHU, reviews medical facilities

DC visits BHU, reviews medical facilities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather