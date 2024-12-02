Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Lahore, Other Parts Of Country
The MET office has forecast cold and dry weather in the most parts of the country, with chances of cloudy conditions in some regions
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The MET office has forecast cold and dry weather in the most parts of the country, with chances of cloudy conditions in some regions.
Officials reported the presence of a westerly wave over the western and upper parts of the country.
While most areas are expected to remain cold and dry, isolated rain, wind, and thunderstorms, along with snowfall over the hills, are likely in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Additionally, shallow patches of fog are expected in parts of Punjab and Upper Sindh during the early morning and nighttime hours.
Rainfall was recorded in several cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh, while Kalam experienced 2.5 inches of snowfall.
On Monday, the lowest temperature was recorded in Leh at -8°C, while Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6°C and a maximum of 26.5°C.
