Cold, dry weather forecast for most KP parts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

The weather remained cold and cloudy in most parts of the province during last 24 hours.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -01 degree Celsius in Kalam.

However, light rain-thunderstorm with snowfall is expected over the mountains areas pf Isolated places of Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts, said regional met office Peshawar.