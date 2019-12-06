Cold, dry weather forecast for most parts of the country 06 Dec 2019

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning time.

During past 24 hour, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

Lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Skardu, Astore -08C, Gupis-07C, Gilgit -05C, Bagrote, Kalam -04C, Parachinar -03C, Kalat-02C, Chitral, Dir and Bunji -01C.

According to synoptic situation, dry Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.