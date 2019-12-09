Cold, dry weather forecast for most parts of Punjab 09 Dec 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The metrological departments on Monday forecast cold and dry weather at most parts of Punjab including provincial capital during next 24 hours

Maximum temperature was recorded 20 degrees celsius and minimum temperature was recorded 9 degrees celius in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

According to Met office, shallow fog is likely to prevail at isolated places in plain areas of Punjab (Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur) during morning and at night.

The synoptic situation showed that a westerly waves is present along western part of the country and likely to affect southern part of the country.