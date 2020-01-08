UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Next 24 Hours 08 Jan 2020

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:38 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for next 24 hours 08 Jan 2020

The local Meteorological office Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather with fog in the morning and night hours for the provincial capital for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The local Meteorological office Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather with fog in the morning and night hours for the provincial capital for the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

The weather expert said that dense fog is likely to prevail in Rawalpindi, Multan, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh, Attock, Gujarnwala, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Okara and Rahim Yar Khan during night.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 13 degrees celsius while humidity was recorded 79 per cent.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Weather Rahim Yar Khan Okara Rawalpindi Hafizabad Khanewal Narowal Toba Tek Singh Attock

Recent Stories

Bill to be tabled in Assembly soon to punish Ice p ..

3 minutes ago

Karachi Development Authority recovers commercial ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Officially Launch TurkStream Gas Pi ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Gas Supplies Via TurkStream to Contribute ..

3 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 900, traded at Rs 93,000 per t ..

8 minutes ago

TDAP all set to participate in Intertextile Shangh ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.