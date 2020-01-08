Cold, dry weather forecast for next 24 hours 08 Jan 2020

(@imziishan)

The local Meteorological office Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather with fog in the morning and night hours for the provincial capital for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The local Meteorological office Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather with fog in the morning and night hours for the provincial capital for the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

The weather expert said that dense fog is likely to prevail in Rawalpindi, Multan, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh, Attock, Gujarnwala, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Okara and Rahim Yar Khan during night.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 13 degrees celsius while humidity was recorded 79 per cent.