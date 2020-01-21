UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:42 PM

The Met office has forecast dry and cold weather for the provincial capital and province in next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Met office has forecast dry and cold weather for the provincial capital and province in next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature was recorded -0.5 degree centigrade in Quetta on Tuesday and -3 centigrade was recorded in Ziarat.

On Monday, receiving rain was recorded in Quetta 5 mm and Kalat 4 mm.

The Met Office, rain received Barkhan, Dalbandin and Lasbella. Kalat, Quetta and Ziarat's hill areas received light snowfalls on the other day.

