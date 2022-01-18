Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog is likely to prevail over Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Moen-jo-Daro.

The minimum and maximum temperature in Karachi is predicted 14-16 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 14-16 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 08-10 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 11-13 degrees Centigrade, Moen-jo-daro 07-09, Dadu 08-10 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 08-10 degrees Centigrade and Nawabshah 09-11 degrees Centigrade.

Mostly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.