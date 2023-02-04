Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded during the previous day in Karachi 10-12 degrees Centigrade; Hyderabad 12-14 degrees Centigrade; Sukkur 09-11 degrees Centigrade; Thatta 11-13 degrees Centigrade; Mohenjodaro 08-10 degrees Centigrade; Dadu 08-10 degrees Centigrade; Mithi 06-08 degrees Centigrade; and Nawabshah 10-12 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.