UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded during the previous day in Karachi 10-12 degrees Centigrade; Hyderabad 12-14 degrees Centigrade; Sukkur 09-11 degrees Centigrade; Thatta 11-13 degrees Centigrade; Mohenjodaro 08-10 degrees Centigrade; Dadu 08-10 degrees Centigrade; Mithi 06-08 degrees Centigrade; and Nawabshah 10-12 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Thatta Dadu

Recent Stories

“Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your g ..

“Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden,” Shahid Afridi congra ..

28 minutes ago
 NA-38 by-polls on March 16

NA-38 by-polls on March 16

20 minutes ago
 Hungarian Energy Ministry Warns of Diesel Deficit ..

Hungarian Energy Ministry Warns of Diesel Deficit in EU Given Reliance on Russia ..

20 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

20 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirms ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirms Pakistan's continuing moral, d ..

20 minutes ago
 PTA blocks Wikipedia due to blasphemous content

PTA blocks Wikipedia due to blasphemous content

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.