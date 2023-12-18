Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 06:15 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki and Padidan during morning and night hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

