Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, Fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kashmore, and Padidan during morning and night hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.