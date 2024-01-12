Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 06:51 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours
However, dense fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khairpur and Padidan during morning and night hours.
Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
