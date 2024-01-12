Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

January 12, 2024

Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, dense fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khairpur and Padidan during morning and night hours.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

