Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather forecast for upper parts of the province.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.