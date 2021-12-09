Cold, Dry Weather Forecast In Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:11 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 02.5 degrees centigrade and -6.2 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday,