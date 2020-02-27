UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Forecast In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:58 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 8.0 degree centigrade and 4.4 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

