UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast In City Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:10 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast in city Lahore

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from tonight.

According to Meteorological department, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in Potohar region.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the cityas 31 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively on Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash chairs 27th AIPU Executive Committee ..

11 minutes ago

NIMR collaborates with ST Engineering to build hyb ..

26 minutes ago

Ravi City project to create numerous economic oppo ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Set to Fuel Islamic State Rec ..

1 minute ago

Formation of Administration Committee by Arts Coun ..

1 minute ago

Development work going on in Gulshan-e-Iqbal under ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.