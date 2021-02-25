Cold, dry weather forecast in city Lahore

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from tonight.

According to Meteorological department, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in Potohar region.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the cityas 31 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively on Thursday.