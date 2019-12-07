Cold, dry weather forecast in Islamabad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, however, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in southwestern parts of Balochistan on Sunday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, fog is also likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning time.

During past 24 hour, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

Today's Recorded Lowest Minimum Temperatures: Skardu -10, Astore -08�C, Gupis-07�C, Gilgit -05�C, Bagrote, Kalam -04�C, Hunza, Kalat-03�C, Parachinar -02�C, Chitral, Dir, Bunji and Quetta-01�C.

According synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.