Cold, Dry Weather Forecast In Most Parts Of Country 09 Dec 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 09:18 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast in most parts of country 09 Dec 2020

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while, very cold in northern areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while, very cold in northern areas.

However, rain and snowfall over the hills are expected in northeastern Balochistan. Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

According to synoptic situation, a deep westerly wave is present over the country which is likely to affect from Thursday and persist in upper parts till Saturday (morning).

During past 24 hour, rain occurred in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Sindh.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Balakot 21 mm, Rawalakot 11, Muzaffarabad 08, Garhi Dupatta 07, Kotli 06, Pattan 14, Dir (Upper 12, Lower 05), Kalam, Malam Jabba 10, Chitral 07, Saidu Sharif 05, Parachinar, Mirkhani 04, Kakul 03, Drosh, Bannu 02, DI Khan 01, Murree 10, Jhelum 09, Mangla 07, Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal 04, Chaklala (Rawalpindi), Bhakkar 03, Islamabad (City 02, Airport 01), Noorpur Thal, Joharabad, Attock 02, Sargodha, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Multan, Khanewal 01, Balochistan: Zhob, Turbat 02, Astor 03, Skardu 02, Sindh: Jacobabad 01mm.

Snowfall (Inches): Skardu 0.6 and Kalam 0.5 inch.

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperature's (C): Leh -06C, Parachinar -05C, Gupis, Bagrote, Ziarat -02C, Skardu and Kalam 0C.

