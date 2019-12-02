UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Forecast In Most Upper Areas

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:52 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast in most upper areas

Cold and dry weather is expected in most upper areas while dry in other parts of the country on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most upper areas while dry in other parts of the country on Tuesday.

National Weather Forecasting Center said fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning time.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During past 24 hours, weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded were; Astore -09, Kalam -07�C, Gupis, Skardu -06, Bagrot -05, Gilgit, Kalat -04, Dir -03, Parachinar and Quetta -01�C.

