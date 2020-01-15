UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Forecast In Punjab Capital

Wed 15th January 2020

Cold, dry weather forecast in Punjab capital

Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the Punjab capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the Punjab capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog and cold winds are also expected in plain areas of the province,the Met department has said.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature in the city was six degree celsius.

As per synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over most upper parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, fog prevailed in Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jhang, Lahore, Multan, Narowal, R.Y.khan, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha.

However, fog is likely to prevails in plain areas of Punjab (Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jhang, Lahore, Multan, Narowal, R.Y.khan, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha) during morning & night hours in next 24 hours.

