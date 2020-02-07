UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Forecast In Quetta

The Meteorological Department forecast cool and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cool and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature recorded in Quetta was -2.5 degree centigrade whereas mercury dropped to -6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

