Cold, Dry Weather Forecast In Quetta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:32 PM
The Meteorological Department forecast cool and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cool and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.
Minimum temperature recorded in Quetta was -2.5 degree centigrade whereas mercury dropped to -6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.