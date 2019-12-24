Cold, dry weather forecast in the provincial capital 24 Dec 2019

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The local Meteorological office on Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather with dense fog in the morning and night hours in the provincial capital during next 24 hours.

As per synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country.

According to weather pundits, mainly cold and dry weather is expected to prevail in many districts including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan and Rajanpur during night time.

Similarly, dense fog will sway plain areas of Punjab and frost is likely in Pothohar region.

In the provincial capital, maximum temperature was recorded at 13 degrees celsius and minimum 6 degrees celsius with 81 per cent humidity during the last 24 hours.

