Cold, dry weather forecast with chances of fog for city Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 15.5 degrees centigrade and 4.4 degrees centigrade, respectively.

Humidity was recorded 100 per cent at 8am and 58 per cent at 5pm.