Cold, Dry Weather Hit Balochistan

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 10:17 PM

Cold, dry weather hit Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 2.5 degrees centigrade and 0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Wednesday.

