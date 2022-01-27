Cold, dry weather hit Balochistan

The Met office on Thursday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours while very cold and dry weather expected in hilly areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office on Thursday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours while very cold and dry weather expected in hilly areas of the province.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at - 4.1 degrees centigrade and - 8.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat.