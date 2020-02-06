UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:39 PM

Cold, dry weather likely in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department predicted cool and dry weather in Quetta and other respective parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department predicted cool and dry weather in Quetta and other respective parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -0.1 degree centigrade and -9 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

Your Thoughts and Comments

