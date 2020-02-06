Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Balochistan
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department predicted cool and dry weather in Quetta and other respective parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.
Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -0.1 degree centigrade and -9 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.