Cold, dry weather likely in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department predicted cool and dry weather in Quetta and other respective parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -0.1 degree centigrade and -9 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.