Cold, dry weather likely in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in Quetta and respective areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 10.0 degree centigrade and 2.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Tuesday.