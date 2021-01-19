Cold, dry weather likely in capital

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather likely to persist in Islamabad during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather likely to persist in Islamabad during next 24 hours.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country whereas fog was likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, MET office reported.

Extreme cold weather was also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, while cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Minimum temperature recorded in(�C): Skardu -12�C, Gupis, Leh -11�C, Anantnag, Astore -09�C, Bagrote -06�C, Hunza, Parachinar and Kalam -05�C.