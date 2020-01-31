UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In City Karachi On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 06:41 PM

Cold, dry weather likely in city Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 09 to 11 degrees Centigrade with 50 to 60 per cent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Mainly dry weather with cold night and misty or foggy morning is likely to prevail over upper parts of Sindh, whereas hazy or misty morning is expected in lower parts of the province over the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather

Recent Stories

Increasing exports is the only available option: M ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for Rawalpindi Test to be announced ..

44 minutes ago

Zalmay calls on Chief of Army Staff; appreciates P ..

4 minutes ago

Three-day anti polio campaign in Muhmand district ..

4 minutes ago

Competition Commission of Pakistan imposes Rs5 mil ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 272 points, closes a ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.