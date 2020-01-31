Cold, dry weather likely in city Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 09 to 11 degrees Centigrade with 50 to 60 per cent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Mainly dry weather with cold night and misty or foggy morning is likely to prevail over upper parts of Sindh, whereas hazy or misty morning is expected in lower parts of the province over the next 24 hours.