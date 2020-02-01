Cold, dry weather likely in city on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 10 to 12 degrees Centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Mainly dry weather with cold night and misty or foggy morning is likely to prevail over upper parts of Sindh, whilehazy or misty morning is expected in lower parts of the province over the next 24 hours.