Cold, dry weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

The Meteorological Department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city were expected to remain in the range of 22 to 24 and 10 to 12 degrees Centigrade respectively with 50 to 60 per cent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Mainly dry weather with cool or cold night and misty or foggy morning is likely to prevail in upper and central parts of Sindh, whereas hazy or misty morning was expected in lower parts of the province over the next 24 hours.