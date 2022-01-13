Cold, dry weather likely in KP: Met

Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

Fog is likely to occur in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and D I Khan Districts during night and early morning hours, says a Thursday morning's report of the regional meteorological center.

Over the last 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather occurred in most parts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas.

On Thursday, the lowest minimum temperature -10�C was recorded.