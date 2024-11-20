Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Lahore, Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 09:58 PM

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday predicted mainly dry and cold weather in the provincial metropolis and other districts of Punjab, while smog was likely to prevail at isolated plain areas of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday predicted mainly dry and cold weather in the provincial metropolis and other districts of Punjab, while smog was likely to prevail at isolated plain areas of the province.

The PMD reported a continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. The much-awaited recent wet spell for the last couple of days helped reduce the intensity of smog by washing away hazardous pollutants from the atmosphere.

