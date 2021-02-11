UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country During Next 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:59 PM

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country during next 24 hours

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very cold weather forecast in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.

Fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours as continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh -09, Gupis -06, Astore, Skardu, Parachinar, Ziarat, Anantnag -04, kalam and Bagrote -03.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Punjab Parachinar Skardu Ziarat

Recent Stories

Hina Parvez Butt moves PA against death of two whi ..

13 minutes ago

West Indies 223-5 at stumps in second Bangladesh T ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers for promoting interfaith harmony, toleran ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Russian Defense Minister Confirms Development C ..

2 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan women’s tour to Zimbabwe

31 minutes ago

Jordan keen to further strengthen trade ties with ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.