Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very cold weather forecast in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.

Fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours as continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh -09, Gupis -06, Astore, Skardu, Parachinar, Ziarat, Anantnag -04, kalam and Bagrote -03.