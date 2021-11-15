UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:31 PM

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Cold and dry weather will prevail in most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -08 C, Skardu -07, Kalam -04, Gilgit, Kalat -03, Gupis -02, Anantnag, Quetta and Astore -01 C.

