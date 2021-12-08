UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country; PMD

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:56 PM

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country; PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Smog/fog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab during morning or night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -09 C, Ziarat -06, Astore, Kalat -05, Kalam, Skardu -04, Rawalakot, Quetta -03, Dir, Hunza, Anantnag -02 and Drosh -01 C.

