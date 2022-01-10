UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 07:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present along northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas and likely to move eastward during the next 12 hours.

Very cold weather is expected in hilly areas of the country.

Dense fog is likely to occur in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain occurred at isolated places in Kalam and Potohar region.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 02 mm, Punjab: Sialkot (A/P 12) and Mangla 01 mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Kalam -13 C, Ziarat -12, Leh -10, Gupis -09, Kalat -07, Astore -06, Pulwama, Baramulla -05, Bagrote, Malam Jabba, Skardu -04, Hunza, Chitral, Rawalakot, Shopian -03, Drosh, Garhi Dupatta, Murree, Parachinar, Quetta -02, Cherat, Dalbandin, Gilgit, Kakul, Srinagar, Anantnag and Mirkhani -01 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Srinagar Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Sialkot Chitral Kalat Skardu Rawalakot Dalbandin Ziarat Garhi Dupatta

