Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Very cold or partly cloudy is expected in upper areas of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -16 C, Astore -12, Gupis -10, Ziarat -09, Skardu -07, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla -06, Hunza -05, Bagrote -04, Malam Jabba, Quetta, Srinagar, Anantnag, Drosh -03, Mir Khani, Parachinar -02, Rawalakot and Murree -01 C.