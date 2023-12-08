Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper districts, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported here Friday

However, light rain/light snowfall over high mountain is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral and surrounding areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was approaching Northern parts of the country today.

Smog/fog is likely to persist in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -10 C, Skardu -07, Astore, Gupis, Kalam -04, Gilgit -04, Quetta and Srinagar -02 C.

