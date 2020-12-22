Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of KP: Met

The regional meteorological center Peshawar has forecast intense cold and dry weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The regional meteorological center Peshawar has forecast intense cold and dry weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

While on Tuesday, light rain with snowfall over the hills occurred in Kohistan, Chitral and Swat districts.

Certain upper parts of the province received rain including Pattan 04 mm, Drosh 03 mm and Mirkhani 02 mm during the last 24 hours.

While light snow was recorded at Kalam where lowest minimum temperature was recorded at -07�C.