Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of KP: Met office

:The regional meteorological center here on Monday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The regional meteorological center here on Monday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

However, rain and wind-thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat and Peshawar divisions during the last 24 hours, said a daily report issued here.

During the last 24 hours, rain recorded in Bajaur 33 mm, Upper Dir and Pattan 14 mm each , Malam Jabba and Balakot 12 mm each , Kakul 7, Parachinar 5 mm, Timergara and Kalam 4 each mm , Mirkhani 3, Chitral and Tirah Khyber 2 mm, each.