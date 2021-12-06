UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of KP: Met Office

Mon 06th December 2021

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of KP: Met office

:The regional meteorological center here on Monday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The regional meteorological center here on Monday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

However, rain and wind-thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat and Peshawar divisions during the last 24 hours, said a daily report issued here.

During the last 24 hours, rain recorded in Bajaur 33 mm, Upper Dir and Pattan 14 mm each , Malam Jabba and Balakot 12 mm each , Kakul 7, Parachinar 5 mm, Timergara and Kalam 4 each mm , Mirkhani 3, Chitral and Tirah Khyber 2 mm, each.

