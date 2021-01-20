Cold, dry weather likely to persist in most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country whereas fog likely situation to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, a MET office reported.

Very cold weather expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, while cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh -13�C, Skardu -12�C, Gupis -11�C, Astore -10�C, Anantnag -09�C, Bagrote -07�C, Hunza, Kalam and Gilgit -05�C.