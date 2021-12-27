Cold ,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to MET office Islamabad, more rain(with snowfall over hills) would occur in Sindh, Makran, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Dense Fog would likely to prevail in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night/morning hours.

A westerly wave was still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Tuesday (morning).

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 21, Lower 17), Kakul 21, Balakot 18, Kalam 11, Malam Jabba 10, Syed Sharif 06, Charat 05, Patan 03, Darosh 01, Balochistan: Lasbela 13, Khuzdar, Giwani 02, Turbat 01, Kashmir Garhi Dupatta, Rawalkot 10, Muzaffarabad 09, Kotli 05, Punjab: Murree 11, Islamabad (Saidpur 11, Golra 11, Zero Point 10, Airport 03, Bokra 04), Rawalpindi 05, Chakwal, Narowal, Mangla.

Jhelum, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan 01, Sindh: Karachi (Faisal Base 24, Masroor Base 17, University Road, Nazimabad 16, Gulshan Hadid, MOS 15, Orangi Town 13, Sir Jani, Kemari 12, Saadi Town 11, Gulshan Maymar10, Thatta 09 and Hyderabad 06 . Snowfall (inches): Kalam 10, Malam Jabba 08, Murree 08 and Dir 01.

Minimum temperature's (C) recorded in Leh -11, Gupis -08, Skardu -05, kalam, Kalat, Hunza, Astore -04, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Shopian -03, Bagrote, Chitral, Murree, Pulwama and Baramulla -02.