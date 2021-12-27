UrduPoint.com

Cold ,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:17 PM

Cold ,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to MET office Islamabad, more rain(with snowfall over hills) would occur in Sindh, Makran, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Dense Fog would likely to prevail in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night/morning hours.

A westerly wave was still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Tuesday (morning).

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 21, Lower 17), Kakul 21, Balakot 18, Kalam 11, Malam Jabba 10, Syed Sharif 06, Charat 05, Patan 03, Darosh 01, Balochistan: Lasbela 13, Khuzdar, Giwani 02, Turbat 01, Kashmir Garhi Dupatta, Rawalkot 10, Muzaffarabad 09, Kotli 05, Punjab: Murree 11, Islamabad (Saidpur 11, Golra 11, Zero Point 10, Airport 03, Bokra 04), Rawalpindi 05, Chakwal, Narowal, Mangla.

Jhelum, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan 01, Sindh: Karachi (Faisal Base 24, Masroor Base 17, University Road, Nazimabad 16, Gulshan Hadid, MOS 15, Orangi Town 13, Sir Jani, Kemari 12, Saadi Town 11, Gulshan Maymar10, Thatta 09 and Hyderabad 06 . Snowfall (inches): Kalam 10, Malam Jabba 08, Murree 08 and Dir 01.

Minimum temperature's (C) recorded in Leh -11, Gupis -08, Skardu -05, kalam, Kalat, Hunza, Astore -04, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Shopian -03, Bagrote, Chitral, Murree, Pulwama and Baramulla -02.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Road Saidpur Hyderabad Parachinar Rahim Yar Khan Turbat Rawalpindi Sialkot Chakwal Jhelum Narowal Thatta Chitral Dir Kalat Khuzdar Lasbela Skardu Muzaffarabad Kotli Gulshan Orangi Balakot Garhi Dupatta Airport

Recent Stories

New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect ..

New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect from 2nd January 2022: CBUAE

15 minutes ago
 Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

16 minutes ago
 Provision of best healthcare system top agenda of ..

Provision of best healthcare system top agenda of PTI govt: CM

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Group of Colleges extends Microsoft's Futur ..

Punjab Group of Colleges extends Microsoft's Future Ready Skills Programme

5 minutes ago
 Russian Upper House Delegation to Visit China, Cen ..

Russian Upper House Delegation to Visit China, Central Asian Countries Next Year ..

5 minutes ago
 Energy Prices in Austria Increase by 26% From 2020 ..

Energy Prices in Austria Increase by 26% From 2020 - Energy Agency

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.