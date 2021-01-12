UrduPoint.com
Cold, Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Next 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:55 PM

Cold, dry weather likely to persist in next 24 hours

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather likely to persist during next 24hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather likely to persist during next 24hours.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country, dense fog likely in plain areas of Punjab, Met office report said.

Very cold weather likely to prevail in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, while cold and dry weather in other parts of the country.

Minimum temperature was recorded in (�C): Leh, Kalat -14�C, Skardu, Astore -13�C, Gupis -12 �C, Quetta -09 �C, Kalam, Hunza, Bagrote -08�C and Parachinar -06�C.

