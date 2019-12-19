UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Likely To Prevail In Most Parts Of Country

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:01 PM

Cold, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper areas during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper areas during the next twelve hours.However, cloudy weather condition is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Dense Fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning:Islamabad, Murree and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade, Lahore six, Peshawar five, Karachi fourteen, Quetta four and Gilgit minus two degree centigrade.

